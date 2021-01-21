Deputies: Coyote pulled from SC elementary school restroom

By Patrick Phillips | January 21, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 9:09 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County school traffic deputies and staffers worked together to expel a coyote that wandered into an elementary school building Wednesday.

A post from the sheriff’s office Community Action Team joked the coyote is the newest mascot for Cane Bay Elementary School.

The coyote, nicknamed "Wiley," was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into the building during drop-off, deputies said.
Deputies and school staff members worked together to rescue “Wiley” from a school restroom without any injuries, the post states.

