Desi Sills has 22 pts as Arkansas snaps 2 game skid

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Desi Sills bounced back in style Wednesday night.
The Jonesboro High alum had 22 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, & 1 steal. Arkansas snapped a 2 game skid with a 75-73 win over Auburn. The Razorbacks improve to 11-4 overall, 3-4 in Southeastern Conference play. Sills was in the postgame spotlight on the SEC Network.
Arkansas trailed by as much as 19 points in the comeback victory. Sills was one of 4 Hogs in double figures. Jalen Tate had 14 pts, Justin Smith & Davonte Davis had 10 pts each. West Memphis alum Chris Moore had 3 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in 12 minutes of action with Auburn.
Next up for Arkansas is a trip to Nashville. The Razorbacks will face Vanderbilt Saturday at 12:00pm on the SEC Network.
