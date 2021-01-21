Empower warns of people trying to get sensitive information from customers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area utility company is asking its customers to be careful after reports of people trying to get sensitive information through phone calls and phishing.
According to a Facebook post from Empower, the attempts have happened.
“We’ve received notice of individuals using the empower name in an attempt to scam our customers into releasing sensitive information. The scammers are calling our customers (targeting the elderly) & demanding payment within 20 minutes with the threat of being disconnected if no payment is received.,” the post noted. “If you receive a suspicious call, please call us at 870-336-0999. We can verify who we are & if we called you.”
Company officials are also asking people to watch for any type of message on their cell phones.
“Be on the lookout for phishing attempts via text message, as well. If we are doing any type of contest, it will always be posted on our social media platforms. We are NOT giving away a free iPhone,” the post noted.
