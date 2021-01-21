First place Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Louisiana this weekend

ARKANSAS STATE (9-1, 4-0 Sun Belt) vs Louisiana (2-5, 1-1 Sun Belt)
Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22-23 • 6:00 PM / 4:00 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+ • 95.3/96.9 The Ticket
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Arkansas State returns home after a 2-0 road trip to ULM for a two-game series versus Louisiana. The Red Wolves are 52-19 all-time versus Louisiana, with A-State leading 26-7 in games played in Jonesboro.
- A-State is 9-1 for the first time since 1999-00 and 4-0 in league play for the first time since 2015-16.
- The Red Wolves have recorded 16 or more turnovers forced in 10 straight games to open the season.
- Peyton Martin is 24 points away from 1,000 and 19 rebounds from 500 for her career, while Morgan Wallace needs just three rebounds to reach 500 in her tenure.
- Jireh Washington has scored 10 or more in eight of 10 games, six in a row, giving her double-digit scoring in 19 of the last 21 games dating back to last season.
