Former SEC punter Kody Schexnayder added to Arkansas State coaching staff
Austin Peay graduate assistant Kody Schexnayder announced he's joining the Arkansas State coaching staff. He was a punter at Mississippi State from 2016-2019. (Source: Austin Peay Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison | January 21, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 11:26 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State adds more SEC experience to the 2021 coaching staff.

Kody Schexnayder announced Thursday that he was hired as a Red Wolves special teams assistant. The Louisiana native spent the 2020 season as a graduate assistant at Austin Peay.

Schexnayder played at Mississippi State from 2016 to 2019. He was a punter and holder for the Bulldogs. His longest punt of his career was a 52 yarder versus Texas A&M in 2016. He averaged 46 yards per punt in the 2016 Egg Bowl. Schexnayder was a MSU team captain in 2019. He was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy in 2019 and was selected to the SEC Community Service Team

