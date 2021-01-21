Former SEC punter Kody Schexnayder added to Arkansas State coaching staff

Schexnayder played at Mississippi State from 2016 to 2019. He was a punter and holder for the Bulldogs. His longest punt of his career was a 52 yarder versus Texas A&M in 2016. He averaged 46 yards per punt in the 2016 Egg Bowl. Schexnayder was a MSU team captain in 2019. He was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy in 2019 and was selected to the SEC Community Service Team