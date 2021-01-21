Jan. 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Jan. 21. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The rain moved out overnight but clouds will hang around for Thursday.
Despite yesterday’s front, temperatures won’t feel all that cold this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s today fall to the 40s this weekend. We also have a chance of dense fog for the Friday morning drive.
We’ll get a few peeks of sun before our next weather maker arrives Sunday.
We’re expecting 1-2″ of rainfall between Sunday and Monday.
In fact, a few thunderstorms are possible.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Despite federal funding set to expire, one Region 8 school district says it will continue to provide COVID-19 sick leave.
As a new “Stand Your Ground” bill makes its way through the state legislature, one attorney says its more of a “political ploy than something that’s probably necessary.”
On Wednesday, while much of the nation watched, Joe Biden was sworn in as the nation’s president. But not everyone tuned in, including one Region 8 school teacher
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.