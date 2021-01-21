Jonesboro police investigate shots fired into home on Warner Avenue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who fired seven shots into a home where a woman and her children were inside Wednesday evening.
According to an incident report, officers got a call around 9:35 p.m. about the shots fired into the home on Warner Avenue.
A witness told police she heard the seven shots from outside her window, and officers found several shell casings in the road near where the incident happened.
No one was hurt, Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said.
Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or 870-935-STOP.
