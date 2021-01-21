NWSL team claims playing rights to Arkansas State forward Sarah Sodoma

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State all-time leader in goals will have a professional opportunity down the road.
Racing Louisville FC announced Thursday that they claimed the playing rights to senior forward Sarah Sodoma. She’s expected to return to the Red Wolves for the 2021 season and have a chance to earn a contract with Louisville in 2020.
Sodoma was the 2019 Sun Belt Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. The Missouri native had 7 goals and 4 assists. The Red Wolves won the Sun Belt regular season title and reached the conference championship game. Sodoma is the A-State all-time leader with 27 goals.
“We feel Sarah has a tremendous skillset, a great attitude and is very enthusiastic to work toward being a high-level professional,” said Racing Louisville FC head coach Christy Holly. “We know what great work (Coach) Brian Dooley has done with Sarah during her time at Arkansas State, and we are delighted to work alongside him in the coming months as we help Sarah on her transition to the NWSL.”
2021 marks the first season for Racing Louisville FC in the National Women’s Soccer League. They drafted Arkansas forward Parker Goins with the 21st pick of the NWSL Draft. They also claimed the playing rights to Razorback forward Taylor Malham.
The NWSL is the premier competition for women’s soccer in the United States. Notable players in the league include US Women’s National Team stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan.
