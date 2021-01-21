Region 8 Salute: Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jared Shirley

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is doing his part to keep America and its allies safe.
The Navy Office of Community Outreach shared with Region 8 News a photograph of Aviation Ordnance Airman Jared Shirley performing maintenance on a Mark 38 gun aboard USS America.
Shirley and Airman Joshua Dick, who he was photographed with, are part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet.
According to a Thursday news release, they are responsible for providing “interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region.”
Thank you, Airman Shirley, for your service.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.