Road behind The Mall at Turtle Creek now open, officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A road that has been closed since the March 28 tornado is now open, city officials said Wednesday.
According to a post on the city of Jonesboro’s Facebook page, the back South Matthews Avenue entrance off Nettleton Avenue to The Mall at Turtle Creek is now open as well as the South Matthews connection to Highland.
City officials earlier this month sent a letter to the mall’s owner, ordering them to clean up the property.
The 30-day notice cited the March 28 tornado, as well as a hazard to the public and a nuisance against public health.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.