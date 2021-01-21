Students learn life lessons with Teddy Bear program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First-grade students at Jonesboro Micro Society Elementary School are learning life lessons in a unique way.
The program, Teaching Teddy, is where students learn about positive self-talk through a teddy bear.
The lessons the students are learning are how to be organized, self-motivated, and plan for the future.
Elementary teacher Haley Jones believes this hands-on experience will help shape the students’ future moving forward.
“I love it. I think it’s so important. The students made so many connections through teaching teddy just by saying it and then internalize it. I know it’s helping them be successful and motivated,” says Jones.
The next lesson the students will learn is teaching Teddy about problems and choosing the best solution.
Donations for the bears came through family, friends, and Arkansas State University Phi Beta Lambda.
Once the semester is over, every student in the class will take home the bear they’ve grown to love.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.