Teacher explains why the inauguration wasn’t broadcasted in class

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As the nation watched the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Inauguration, students watched the historical event either virtually, or in the classroom. A teacher explained Wednesday why her students didn’t watch.
Normally, Greene County Tech High School gathers all their students in the Grand Hall to watch any inauguration.
This year, they could not because of COVID-19. Teachers got to decide for themselves if they wanted to allow students to watch the event in their classrooms.
“Students throughout the day commented about the inauguration,” history teacher Leigh Sullivan said.
For Sullivan’s classes, no student watched the inauguration.
“I don’t know of any teacher who let all students watch it,” she said. “I think there was one teacher who watched part of the speech.”
In her classroom, they did discuss security in Washington D.C. and how the National Guard was there. The historical importance was also discussed.
Sullivan did not want to lose teaching time or to bring up controversy.
“You want the students to know the historical significance, but you don’t want to get arguments stirred up,” she said.
She encouraged her students to watch the inauguration coverage on television Wednesday evening.
“Tomorrow, we can compare notes about what we saw on TV and the reporting of it,” she said.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.