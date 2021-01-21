Three arrested in vehicle break-ins, weapon case

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Three area men face a March 2 court date after their arrest this week in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins, according to Pocahontas police.
Cameron Mann, 18, of Pocahontas, Kristian Sybert, 18, of Jonesboro and Hunter Stevens, 19, of Pocahontas were arrested in the case.
According to a media release from Pocahontas police, police began investigating the break-ins, which happened in the first week of January.
Officers later developed the three men as suspects and interviewed them.
The interviews with Mann, Sybert and Stevens provided additional details, police said.
“During the interviews, they admitted to breaking in vehicles in Pocahontas, Walnut Ridge, Atkins and Jonesboro,” the media release noted. “It was also discovered that they had stolen firearms among other items during this time.”
Police said they recovered one of the firearms in Tennessee.
Mann, Sybert and Stevens were arrested on suspicion of three counts of breaking or entering, theft of a firearm and two counts of misdemeanor theft of property.
A $5,000 bond was set for all three men, officials said.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.