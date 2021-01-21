Total COVID-19 cases increase over 3,100 as hospitalizations continue to drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of total COVID-19 cases as well as active cases in Arkansas went up Thursday as state officials said the state faces a limited number of vaccines.
Arkansas had 279,220 total COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, up 3,106 from Wednesday, while the number of total active cases went up 227 to 20,618.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet that the increases were disappointing.
“The increase in new cases is disappointing & a reminder that we can’t let up in following public health guidelines. Vaccines are getting into the arms of Arkansans, but we are totally dependent upon the supply from manufacturers. Right now it is limited,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
As of Thursday, 1,160 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, down 19 from Wednesday. State health officials said 195 people were on ventilators, down 17 from Wednesday.
The state also reported 55 additional deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,496 statewide.
Of the 55 deaths statewide, eight of the deaths were in Region 8. Three deaths were reported in White County, two deaths were reported in Cleburne County, while one death each was reported in Baxter, Craighead and Independence counties.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases Thursday. Benton County, in Northwest Arkansas, was first with 360 cases, followed by Pulaski County with 344.
State officials also received vaccine numbers Thursday.
Officials said 179,127 doses had been given so far, up 14,428 from Wednesday.
