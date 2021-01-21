Valley View employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

Officials said 52 Valley View school employees received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. (Source: Valley View School District Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 4:47 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 50 employees at a local school district Thursday received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a post on the Valley View School District Facebook page, the employees got the vaccination due to the work of Southern Pharmacy.

Health officials have said people should receive two doses of the vaccine. Also, school employees and people over the age of 70 began receiving their vaccinations Jan. 18 in the state of Arkansas.

