Arkansas State baseball names Zach George volunteer assistant coach

After leaving his mark on the Arkansas State Baseball history books, Zach George returns to the program as a volunteer assistant coach, announced by A-State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo on Friday.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to add Zach George to our staff this Spring as a volunteer coach,” said Raffo. “Zach’s experience from both his collegiate and professional career will be a great addition to our program. Being an A-State alum, He brings a unique perspective with a knowledge and passion for the game that will benefit our players.”
George enjoyed one of the best seasons in A-State baseball history in 2015 as he led the nation in on-base percentage at .548 and the Sun Belt Conference with a .399 batting average. He also finished atop the SBC leaderboard in hits (81), walks (52), and doubles (22). The 52 walks set a school record, breaking the previous high of 49 held by Matt Bryant (1996), while the 22 doubles are the second most in a season in school history.
As a senior, the Paragould, Ark., native earned All-Sun Belt Team recognition as he was also was a College Sports Madness First Team all-conference selection. George was named a Gregg Olson Award Finalist, which is given to college baseball’s breakout player of the year. George also received ABCA All-American recognition. In his career, he registered a .324 average over 176 games, 167 of which were starts. He collected 204 hits, 44 doubles, four triples, and 11 home runs over five years with the program. George set the career record for walks with 143, breaking Ryan Emery’s mark of 141 (2010-13), and only struck out 84 times while finishing with an on-base percentage of .461 and 20 stolen bases.
George was drafted with the 1,057th pick in the 35th round of June amateur draft by Pittsburgh. His highest level was Double-A, where he averaged a combined .272 average to go along with a .387 on-base percentage and a .399 slugging percentage. He also registered 384 hits, 83 doubles, 27 home runs, and six triples as he recorded 190 runs.
“It feels good to be a part of this team again,” said George. “Coach Raffo provided me with this amazing opportunity because he thought I could add value to this team. I am excited to get to get to work.” More recently, George spent the 2019 and 2020 campaign with the American Association, an independent league, where he compiled a .228 average, .354 on-base percentage, and a .365 slugging percentage. He also collected 43 hits, 31 RBI and 32 walks as scored 21 runs.
