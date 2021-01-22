Arkansas State baseball names Zach George volunteer assistant coach

As a senior, the Paragould, Ark., native earned All-Sun Belt Team recognition as he was also was a College Sports Madness First Team all-conference selection. George was named a Gregg Olson Award Finalist, which is given to college baseball’s breakout player of the year. George also received ABCA All-American recognition. In his career, he registered a .324 average over 176 games, 167 of which were starts. He collected 204 hits, 44 doubles, four triples, and 11 home runs over five years with the program. George set the career record for walks with 143, breaking Ryan Emery’s mark of 141 (2010-13), and only struck out 84 times while finishing with an on-base percentage of .461 and 20 stolen bases.