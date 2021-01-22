Austin Cook shoots 68 in opening round of The American Express

LA QUINTA, Cal. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native is starting the West Coast swing in style.
Austin Cook shot 68 Thursday in the opening round of The American Express. The JHS & Razorback alum had 5 birdies, 12 pars, & 1 bogey on the scorecard. Cook is -4 overall and tied for 14th. Brandon Hagy is atop the leaderboard at -8.
It’s Cook’s 5th straight round in the 60′s on the PGA Tour. He shot 68, 66, 68, & 68 last week in the Sony Open in Hawaii (T47 finish).
Cook entered the week 41st in the FedExCup standings. He’s made the cut in 5 of the 7 events he’s competed in in the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season. Cook’s best finish was a T2 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He reached a playoff in Las Vegas.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.