Catalytic converter capers continue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It might be a new year, but a familiar crime continues.
The owner of Extreme Hot Rods, 3214 Herb St., reported Thursday morning that someone had cut the catalytic converter off a 2019 Ford XL pickup truck.
He said the theft took place sometime between Jan. 7 and Jan. 21.
Since Jan. 5, police have investigated nine similar reports. Dozens of the pricey parts have been reported stolen since 2019.
The problem has become so persistent, state lawmakers are considering a bill that would require anyone selling catalytic converters to provide both personal and vehicle information and identification.
