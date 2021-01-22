COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Hayden Pharmacy received 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. They will begin to vaccinate those in phases 1A and 1B (tiers 1 and 2) Saturday.
”We were kind of surprised we were the first in the community,” Owner, Jim Brands said.
He said he plans to set up vaccination clinics every Saturday as long as the vaccine is available.
“I’m not guaranteed anything no one is at this time, it’s just as they get it and they have a request for it they send them out,” he said.
He said he had a choice between the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine.
“The Moderna has a longer shelf life versus the Pfizer vaccine and that’s why I ended up going with the Moderna,” he said.
He also said a lot of people are ready to get their doses.
“We’ve had a good turnout so far as far as people who are interested and want the shot, I hope that continues I believe that’s the only way we’ll be able to get our community back to normal,” Brands said.
Maryann Ferrell helps schedule the vaccination appointments. She said she’s keeping busy.
“Everybody’s calling, we’ve got lists going, we probably have 3-350 names on the list,” Ferrell said.
They make 4 appointments every 15 minutes and ask that you bring a valid photo ID, insurance card if you have one, and proof of work.
“We’ve got everything pretty much organized; the hardest part is getting everybody; everybody wants to come first and we just have to take it one at a time,” she said.
To sign up for the vaccine, you must be a Missouri resident and meet the phase criteria.
