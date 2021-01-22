Fast Break Friday Night (1/22/21)

Week 3 of Fast Break Friday Night is headlined by a Mississippi County boys clash. Osceola makes the short drive to Rivercrest in the Game of the Night. Both teams won state championships in 2020. The Seminoles and Colts were scheduled to face off in the 3A finals but COVID-19 had other ideas.
This season the Noles are 10-2 overall & 9-0 in 3A-3 play. Matthew Schwartz will have highlights and postgame reaction.
You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Matthew on twitter or like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.
Fast Break Friday Night (1/22/2021)
Game of the Night: Osceola at Rivercrest (Boys)
Jonesboro at Marion (Boys)
Jonesboro at Marion (Girls)
GCT at Paragould (Boys)
Brookland at Valley View (Boys)
Trumann at Westside (Boys)
Armorel at Ridgefield Christian (Boys)
Southside at Pocahontas (Boys)
Melbourne at Tuckerman (Girls)
Melbourne at Tuckerman (Boys)
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.