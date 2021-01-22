Homeless sleeping ‘a little warmer’ thanks to church’s generosity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One church’s generous donation means Jonesboro’s homeless will sleep a little warmer.
Journey Church, 1701 Disciple Dr., recently collected dozens of sleeping bags.
On Jan. 21, church members delivered the bags to The HUB-Jonesboro, 711 Union Ave., for distribution.
The HUB stated in a news release it would begin handing out the bags Thursday afternoon to the area’s homeless.
“Our unsheltered guests may sleep a little warmer tonight,” they said.
