Homeless sleeping ‘a little warmer’ thanks to church’s generosity
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 5:52 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One church’s generous donation means Jonesboro’s homeless will sleep a little warmer.

Journey Church, 1701 Disciple Dr., recently collected dozens of sleeping bags.

On Jan. 21, church members delivered the bags to The HUB-Jonesboro, 711 Union Ave., for distribution.

The HUB stated in a news release it would begin handing out the bags Thursday afternoon to the area’s homeless.

“Our unsheltered guests may sleep a little warmer tonight,” they said.

