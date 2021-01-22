Husband’s forgetfulness nets Bono couple $1 million

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bono couple can credit the husband’s forgetfulness and a clerk’s confusion for making them $1 million richer.
On Tuesday, Carrie Middlebrook went to Jordan’s Kwik Stop, 221 Co-Op Dr., to pick up an item her husband forgot to bring home.
While there, she asked to buy a $2 scratch-off ticket along with two $10 tickets and a 5-Buck Bundle ticket, according to a Friday news release.
However, the cashier reportedly misunderstood, and instead of pulling a $2 ticket, they pulled a $20 “$1 Million Spectacular” ticket from the dispenser.
Middlebrook took the ticket out to her car and began scratching.
When she saw the “1” under her winning number, she thought she had won $100.
Then she took a closer look and saw the M.
That’s when she started to cry.
Middlebrook told lottery officials the three-mile drive home felt like 300.
She called her husband, who was cooking dinner, to come outside.
“When I opened Carrie’s car door, she was crying and shaking. I thought she had hit a deer!” Mike laughed. “I looked at the ticket and couldn’t believe it.”
That night, the couple had trouble eating or sleeping.
On Friday, Jan. 22, they drove to Little Rock to collect their winnings.
The Middlebrooks, who have been married for 20 years, say they will use the money to pay off their house and vehicles. They also plan to put a large part of the prize money away for retirement.
