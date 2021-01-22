Jan. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Jan. 22. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Patchy fog this morning won’t hang around long, as high pressure builds in from our north.
Afternoon highs in the mid-40s will feel a bit colder today, especially with breezy conditions out the door.
Sunshine continues Saturday before scattered showers arrive Sunday.
This rain picks up in coverage and intensity by Monday as a strong cold front approaches Region 8.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Dozens of teachers filled a church’s gymnasium Thursday to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials believe a portable heater may be to blame for a fire that ravaged another Region 8 home.
“Every night my concern is that a car is going to go through the wall and again that’s where my son sleeps, his bedroom is right on this highway.” Following a second fatal crash in less than a month, some Region 8 residents are calling for action.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
