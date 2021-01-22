NEA NAIA Roundup (1/21/21)

Lyon swept a basketball doubleheader Thursday. Williams Baptist split at home while Crowley’s Ridge was swept on the road.
Williams Baptist (Women) 88, Columbia 75
A career night for Taylor Freeman (SR/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) helped lead the Lady Eagles to a comeback victory over (RV) Columbia Cougars 88-75 on Thursday night. With the win, the Lady Eagles 7-4; 4-2 in conference play.
Freeman set a new career high with 27 points, 18 of which came in the second half. The Lady Eagles went into halftime down, 45-36, but came out of halftime and really cranked it up, especially in the fourth quarter when they outscored the Cougars 32-16.
When starter Sharisa Kimble (JR/Clarksville, Ten.) had to go to the bench with foul trouble in the second half, Kike Ojo (JR/Bolingbrook, Ill.) came in and stepped up in a big way on the defensive end for the Lady Eagles. She finished with 14 rebounds and a block to lead the Lady Eagles on the boards.
Along with Freeman’s 27 points, Kelsey Abney (SR/Highland, Ark.) had 15 points and Italei Gray (JR/Benton, Ark.) had 11. Abney also had 9 rebounds in the game. The Lady Eagles shot 46.2% from the field (30-65), 29.4% from three-point (5-17), and 63.9% from the free-throw line (23-36).
The Lady Eagles host the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Saturday, Jan. 23. Tip off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Columbia 62, Williams Baptist (Men 54)
#22 Lyon (Women) 70, University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy 57
Lyon (Men) 62, University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy 49
Rust 88, Crowley’s Ridge (Men) 71
Rust College’s hot second-half shooting pushed the Bearcats (4-7) past the Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College (6-14). Rust shot 58% in the second half to overcome a four-point CRC halftime lead to earn the victory 88-71.
Kyle Moore led CRC with 13 points on the night.
Rust 86, Crowley’s Ridge (Women) 51
The Crowley’s Ridge College Lady Pioneers held their own in the first half to the (RV) Rust (Miss.) College Lady Bearcats, but a big fourth quarter handed Rust the win 86-51.
The first quarter saw the squads give and take the lead with Crowley’s Ridge (5-5) taking an early 10-5 advantage. The Lady Bearcats fought their way back and regained the lead in the final seconds to end the quarter ahead 18-15.
In the second frame, Rust (7-1) took advantage of a 7-0 run to head into intermission with the Lady Pioneers trailing 39-30.
In the second half, Crowley’s Ridge was bitten by the turnover bug, coughing up seven of their 22 giveaways in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Rust capitalized on those turnovers to the tune of 30 points.
The Lady Bearcats kept their foot on the gas, scoring 21 points in the final act, while Crowley’s Ridge went cold from the floor, bucketing nine.
As a team, the Lady Pioneers were successful on four three-pointers, each one scored by a different player.
Kianna Hardaway continues to put up big numbers in her debut season, recording another double-double by scoring 12 and pulling down 12 rebounds. Octavia Lowery led the scoring with 13 points.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.