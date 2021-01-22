Paragould firefighters battle blaze on South 12th Street

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire at a house on South 12th Street kept Paragould firefighters busy early Thursday morning.
According to Paragould Fire Marshal Chris Rollings, firefighters went to the 300 block of South 12th Street around 6:40 a.m. Thursday after getting a call about the fire with a woman possibly trapped inside the home.
Crews worked for nearly 10 minutes to put out the fire and searched the house for the woman.
“It was determined after the search was complete that there were no occupants inside and the female had left the residence earlier in the morning,” Rollings said. “One male occupant escaped the fire with no injury.”
The American Red Cross is helping both people impacted by the fire, Rollings said.
Authorities believe a portable heating device caused the fire in one of the bedrooms.
However, an official ruling on the cause of the fire has not been made, Rollings said.
