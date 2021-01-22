Problems reported with state Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program

“We are in the process of updating our systems to include functions for documentation and other new requirements, according to implementation guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor. We received USDOL guidance the night of January 8, 2021. We expect the system to be ready by early to mid-February, but DWS will update claimants and the public as soon as the system is ready to accept applications and weekly claims again. When the PUA site is ready for production, claimants will need to update their PUA application in order to continue receiving benefits,” the Arkansas Department of Commerce told KARK in a statement.