Problems reported with state Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - People have been having problems with a program that is supposed to help people who have lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic but have not qualified for an initial unemployment program, according to a report from content partner KARK.
The Arkansas Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was created last year due to the CARES Act.
Several people told KARK that there had been confusion over the issue.
“All I’ve heard when I’ve called is it’s going to be 7-10 days like it says on the website but then I’ve called again and they’ve said early February,” Lea Bates from Hot Springs said.
“I can’t pay my bills so I’ve lost my home, I’ve lost my car,” Regina Lee of Maumelle said.
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Commerce told KARK that work is still being done on the system.
“We are in the process of updating our systems to include functions for documentation and other new requirements, according to implementation guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor. We received USDOL guidance the night of January 8, 2021. We expect the system to be ready by early to mid-February, but DWS will update claimants and the public as soon as the system is ready to accept applications and weekly claims again. When the PUA site is ready for production, claimants will need to update their PUA application in order to continue receiving benefits,” the Arkansas Department of Commerce told KARK in a statement.
