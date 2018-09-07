Rainy End to the Weekend

Temperatures will drop fast tonight under clear skies. We’ll wake up in the 20s to start the weekend. Highs make it to the mid-40s before clouds increase before sunset. Temperatures will continue to climb on Sunday with highs in the 50s expected. Showers are possible Sunday morning before heavier rain moves in Sunday night. This will drop the bulk of our 1-2″. Monday morning, temperatures will continue to warm behind a warm front. Data still uncertain how far north the warm air moves in, but parts of Region 8 may see the 60s. Rain and thunder should be moving out as the warm air arrives keeping any window for severe weather small. The timing of the warm air and rain will come together over the weekend. Keep checking back for updates.