Thursday featured several conference showdowns in girls basketball. Brookland improved to 11-3 overall & 9-0 in the 4A-3. The Lady Bearcats beat rival Valley View.
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/21/21)
Brookland 47, Valley View 37 (Girls)
Westside 56, Trumann 43 (Girls)
Hoxie 41, Manila 36 (Girls)
Rivercrest 59, Osceola 52 (Girls)
Southside 51, Pocahontas 47 (Girls)
White County Central 42, Sloan-Hendrix 36 (Girls)
Riverside 51, Bay 22 (Girls)
Earle 58, Rector 56 (Boys)
Armorel 62, Maynard 39 (Boys)
Maynard 36, Armorel 31 (Girls)
Thayer 64, Willow Springs 56 (Girls - Lady Bobcats win Thayer Winter Classic)
Thayer 65, Winona 32 (Boys)
