Report: Former VA pathologist who misdiagnosed thousands of cases sentenced to 20 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - A former VA pathologist whom federal prosecutors alleged was impaired at work several times, leading to diagnosis, will spend the next two decades in federal prison.
According to a press release, Robert Morris Levy was sentenced to 240 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and mail fraud in the case, as well as ordered to pay $497,745.70 in restitution.
The prison sentence will be served concurrently.
Levy worked at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks from 2005 until 2018, when he was arrested for driving under the influence, KNWA reported.
“However, prior to the termination date, he was found to be impaired while at work several times, according to court documents,” KNWA reported. “The second day of the hearing began with (federal) Judge Timothy Brooks agreeing with the government that the damage done does exceed the $2.1 million cost of the government’s “lookback” study. It was also determined that the sentencing guideline range would be increased to between seven to nine years because more than one death happened from the errors of diagnoses, and the plea agreement was approved.”
A victim’s family member told the court Friday that Levy was irresponsible, with his decisions having an impact for many years to come.
“It will be years before the atrocities, a malicious disregard for human life … not just an accident … be realized. I will spend the rest of my life with ‘what if’ had my father lived. It doesn’t end today, I had 25 years of him being my daddy,” the family member said, according to KNWA.
“My dad had a biopsy nine years ago and was told it was benign diagnoses and was mistreated for six years. My dad served in the U.S. Army and he was a healthy 81-year-old man. By the time he found out about the seriousness [of his cancer] my mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.” He spent his last Christmas alone, our dad deserves some justice, today.”
Levy also gave a statement in court, taking responsibility for his actions.
“I take responsibility for John R. Gibbs’ death. It shows wanton disregard … arrogance … and [I] found it wrong to quickly resolve the case, but again with inadequate consideration. And, on two additional occasions resulting in the death of a former airman who may be 67 today,” Levy said.
“Regarding mail fraud. The first drink right out of recovery [was wrong]. I turned my back … I broke my contract with the government. I’m angry with myself, and it just penetrates the surface of how I became this man. My plan going forward is to continue in the alcohol rehabilitation community to get the best long-term therapeutic strategy. I apologize to those that have impacted you all. I will stop my statement here. Thank you, your honor.”
Levy has 14 days to appeal the case.
