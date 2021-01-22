Report: Former VA pathologist who misdiagnosed thousands of cases sentenced to 20 years

“However, prior to the termination date, he was found to be impaired while at work several times, according to court documents,” KNWA reported. “The second day of the hearing began with (federal) Judge Timothy Brooks agreeing with the government that the damage done does exceed the $2.1 million cost of the government’s “lookback” study. It was also determined that the sentencing guideline range would be increased to between seven to nine years because more than one death happened from the errors of diagnoses, and the plea agreement was approved.”