Report: State treatment programs help addicted doctors keep their medical licenses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - A Jonesboro-area doctor tells his story about addiction and how it has helped him help others.
According to content partner KNWA, Dr. Todd Clements has practiced as a doctor for 20 years.
Dr. Clements said he started his career in Texas, helping addicts during a trying time.
However, he said he was the one who needed help.
“I was sending people to treatment while I was an addict myself,” Dr. Clements told KNWA.
The addiction began with alcohol and proceeded to pills.
Clements said he was arrested for prescription fraud and lost his medical license. However, he took a few years off and found out about the Arkansas Medical Foundation.
The group helps doctors with a treatment program, and they have to sign a contract to keep their medical license and stay clean. The work includes being drug tested and taking polygraph tests.
According to KNWA, the state medical board has disciplined nearly 80 medical professionals in the state for substance abuse problems. However, the Arkansas Medical Foundation uses long-term monitoring in its approach in helping doctors.
Clements told KNWA he goes to meetings and talks with people about his story.
“At the time, it was the worst thing that ever happened to me. Now, I look back, and it’s the best thing that ever happened to me because I’ve been clean and sober over eight years,” Clements told KNWA.
