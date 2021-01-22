Stax Museum reopening this Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Stax Museum of American Soul Music plans to reopen this Saturday. The iconic museum will reopen with normal operating hours after temporarily shutting down in accordance with the Shelby Co. COVID-19 Health Directive.
Stax plans to reopen at 10:00 am and remain open Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and close on Mondays.
Stax plans to put strict safety protocols in place. This includes mandatory masks for all employees and guests. Acrylic shields at the front desk, social distancing signage and seating the theater. Staff will clean the facility daily and implement cashless transactions only.
The museum has removed high-touch exhibit items, limited groups, and additional measures and been implemented.
