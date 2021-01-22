Total active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw a drop in total active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Friday as state officials said people could continue working to reduce the numbers.
According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s tweet, the state had 281,382 total COVID-19 cases as of Friday, up 2,162 from Thursday. The number of total active cases fell by 511 to 20,107, while the number of hospitalizations dropped 18 to 1,142.
Gov. Hutchinson said the numbers show a continued reduction.
“Today’s report shows a decrease of nearly 1,000 new cases compared to last week. There were also over 16,500 tests yesterday,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “If we can keep our new cases on the decline, then our deaths will reduce as well. This is one goal we can all unite behind.”
The state reported 53 additional deaths Friday due to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 4,549.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases Friday. Pulaski County was first with 286, followed by Washington County with 158.
As of Friday, state health officials have given out 193,831 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 6,982 doses for long-term care by CVS/Walgreens.
