Trumann School District teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann School District held their COVID-19 vaccine clinics Thursday.
The clinics were held at all three schools to ensure teachers were able to attend the event.
Dozens of teachers were lined up outside Trumann High School, anxiously waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The process was relatively quick, with each teacher taking 15 to 30 seconds to get their shot.
Dana Bingham, a Trumann High School math teacher, says that she was excited that the day has finally come.
“It’s exciting to know that maybe we can turn this around for the people that are older, for our students,” said Bingham.“We just want to keep going to school and I think it’s just that next step to get there.”
Bingham added that she was apprehensive about getting the shot at first.
“Just kind of wondering if it was the right thing to do or not” said the teacher. “After more research and talking to more medical people, I told my mom last night that I have not met a medical professional yet that said ‘You should not get the vaccine’ so I feel very confident it’s the right choice.”
According to Superintendent Brandie Williams, 103 teachers at Trumann School District have been vaccinated as of Thursday.
Region 8 News will be keeping up with school vaccination clinics in the upcoming weeks.
