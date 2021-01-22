Tyson Foods to pay $221.5M to settle price-fixing claims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods says it will pay more than $200 million to settle a class-action suit that alleged price-fixing among chicken producers. The nation’s largest meat supplier notified its shareholders of the deal Wednesday.
Tyson, based in Springdale, Arkansas, agreed to pay $221.5 million after a class-action claim accused the nation’s dominant producers of purposely inflating the price of chickens sold for meat for at least eight years.
Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the company doesn’t admit any liability in the settlements but believes the resolution of such cases is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.
