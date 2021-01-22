Williams Baptist University hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for staff

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of Williams Baptist University faculty members on Thursday received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with one staff member saying it will help keep people healthy.
The clinic was held at the Mabee Student Center.
Chris Graddy, who works as director of marketing and communications at the university, said he received the shot and felt better because of it.
“You know, it was a great opportunity to take while it’s here, obviously, just to protect ourselves and to protect our students as well and the other faculty around us,” Graddy said.
At least 95% of all faculty members have received the vaccine so far.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.