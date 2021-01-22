Woodsprings Pharmacy receives COVID vaccine; holds clinic for teachers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of teachers from both Westside and Nettleton School Districts filled the gym at Fellowship Jonesboro Thursday, all of them lining up to receive the COVID vaccine.
This comes days after Jonesboro pharmacies were delayed in beginning Phase 1-B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan. Woodsprings Pharmacy received their doses Tuesday, with 975 vaccines distributed between five pharmacies.
Lacey Hoggard, Operations Manager at Woodsprings, says the pharmacy was glad to help teachers and those over 70 when the vaccines started to roll in.
“I know that they are very ready for that so we were glad that that came in and that we were able to start helping them,” Hoggard said. “All five of us pharmacies are working as diligently as we can and by the end of Saturday, all the vaccines that we received will have been given.”
Westside Kindergarten Specialist Allison Neeley says she got the vaccine to help return to a bit of normalcy.
“[Some] big weights [have been] lifted off my shoulders,” Neeley said. “I’m ready for the second one... I am absolutely ready to hug my parents without the mask.”
Many teachers like Neeley had the same feeling after receiving the vaccine Thursday.
“It’s kind of a relief,” Westside High School JROTC Instructor Peter Mamula said. “This has been going on for quite a while, and being a teacher, I’m around a lot of students all day and it’s nice to have that layer of protection.”
For Nettleton STEAM third-grade teacher Lauren Sawyer, it was a matter of taking all necessary precautions.
“We’ve been waiting,” Sawyer said. “Thankfully, my family hasn’t had COVID yet and so it’s a relief to be able to get the vaccine, hopefully, knock on wood, before we get any symptoms or get exposed.”
Hoggard says Woodsprings is giving vaccines out as quickly as possible and says to be patient with them as they wait for more vaccines to come in.
