Caraway to receive funding for water project

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - An area town received key funding Friday for a water project, state officials said.
According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the city of Caraway will receive $263,300 in additional funding to drill for a new well and to repair a detention tank.
Officials said around 575 customers will be helped with the project.
Caraway city officials said in October that the city would also be receiving a $183,275 grant from the Delta Regional Authority to help improve the city’s water storage tank, adding a mechanical mixer among other items.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.