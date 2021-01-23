Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated January 23 at 9:52 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 9:45 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 281,382 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 225,737 confirmed cases
    • 55,645 probable cases
  • 256,696 recoveries
  • 20,107 active cases
    • 14,150 confirmed active cases
    • 5,957 probable active cases
  • 4,549 total deaths
    • 3,723 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 826 deaths among probable cases
  • 1,142 currently hospitalized
    • 364 in ICU
    • 193 on ventilators
  • 2,662,775 people total have been tested
    • 9.7% positive PCR tests
    • 19.5% positive antigen tests
  • 2,371,649 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, Jan. 22:

  1. Pulaski: 286
  2. Washington: 158
  3. Benton: 115
  4. Sebastian: 111
  5. Pope: 103

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,533 140 2,305 88 15,870
Clay 1,525 87 1,397 40 14,239
Cleburne 1,670 111 1,509 50 17,492
Craighead 11,814 611 11,045 157 91,074
Crittenden 5,193 289 4,823 79 32,229
Cross 1,762 121 1,600 41 13,368
Greene 5,255 291 4,903 61 37,341
Independence 3,335 192 3,034 109 29,998
Jackson 3.021 42 2,949 30 21,089
Lawrence 1,860 93 1,727 40 11,824
Mississippi 5,014 211 4,699 103 30,940
Poinsett 2,827 181 2,576 70 20,742
Randolph 1,780 90 1,644 46 14,665
St. Francis 3,227 202 2,996 29 25,474
Sharp 1,404 85 1,279 40 13,174
Stone 888 51 810 27 8,772
White 6,172 366 5,723 82 40,538
Woodruff 520 63 452 5 6,339

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.