Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decrease in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of active COVID-19 cases fell under 20,000 Saturday as active cases and hospitalizations both fell, according to state officials.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet that the number of total active cases was at 19,919 Saturday, dropping 188 from Friday’s numbers, while the number of hospitalizations fell 48 to 1,094.
The number of total cases increased 1,613 to 282,995 Saturday.
Gov. Hutchinson said the numbers have shown a downward trend.
“We continue to see a declining number of new cases and today we have 48 fewer hospitalized. Let’s work hard to keep our trend going in the right direction,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “It takes all of us to follow the guidelines & to be successful.”
State health officials reported 14 additional deaths Saturday, raising the death toll to 4,563. The only death reported in Region 8 Saturday was in St. Francis County.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, with Pulaski and Washington counties leading the state, followed by Benton County.
The state also reported 212,072 people have received vaccinations so far for the coronavirus.
State officials said Arkansas is in Phase 1-B, which allows people over the age of 70 and people who work in education, including K-12, child care and higher education, to receive the shots.
The Arkansas Department of Health recently released a list of pharmacy locations around the state where vaccines are being given.
The list shows the name of the pharmacy, address and phone number for people to call with questions about the process.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.