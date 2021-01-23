Mya Love has 21 pts but Arkansas State women fall to Louisiana

Down by as much as 16 in the third, Arkansas State women’s basketball mounted on a dramatic fourth quarter comeback to force overtime, but a last-second putback did not fall as Louisiana escaped with a 67-65 overtime victory Friday night at First National Bank Arena.
Mya Love sparked the comeback with 15 points scored in the second half and overtime, totaling a career-high 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting to lead the Red Wolves (9-2, 4-1 SBC). The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-5, 2-1) halted A-State’s nine-game winning streak with the win.
“We battled,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “We lost Jireh (Washington) in the third and went on a run of live-ball turnovers. We have to be better at that, but the story of the game is 16 offensive rebounds for 16 points and 19 turnovers for 20 points and still had a chance to win without our all-conference point guard. We tried to battle back, we just didn’t have enough.”
Morgan Wallace and Peyton Martin each recorded double-doubles for A-State, scoring 14 points each and grabbing 14 and 13 rebounds, respectively. Wallace’s total moved her to over 500 for her career. Jada Stinson tallied 13 points, with 10 coming in the first half. As a team, A-State shot 40.3 percent from the field (25-62) and outrebounded Louisiana 50-41.
A-State held the Ragin’ Cajuns to 33.8 percent shooting on 25 of 74, including 25.9 percent (7-27) from three-point range. Jomyra Mathis led Louisiana with 17 points and six rebounds while Skyler Goodwin added 16 points. Brandi Williams scored 12, and Ty’Reona Doucet scored eight with 12 boards.
After A-State led 4-3 early, the Ragin’ Cajuns went on a 7-0 run and held the Red Wolves scoreless for nearly five minutes to lead 10-4. A three by Alexandria Goodley made it 10-5 following a free throw by Martin, but A-State closed out the period with a 5-0 run to cut it to 13-10 Louisiana after one.
A-State’s run continued into the second quarter, scoring seven straight to lead 17-13. Louisiana tied it up midway through the period, then took a 25-21 lead with just over 30 seconds left in the half. A driving layup by Wallace beat the clock, cutting the Ragin’ Cajuns’ halftime lead to 25-23.
The Ragin’ Cajuns opened the second half on a 13-0 run to expand their lead out to 13 before a three by Stinson cut it to 10 with 6:15 left in the third. Louisiana’s largest lead came with 1:42 to go in the period after a jumper by Goodwin, putting the Ragin’ Cajuns ahead 45-29. A-State picked up a couple of baskets before a buzzer-beating three by Williams gave Louisiana a 48-33 lead with one quarter to play.
The Red Wolves opened the fourth on a 10-2 run to cut Louisiana’s lead down to 50-43, forcing a Cajuns timeout with 7:12 to go. Love was responsible for eight of those 10 points scored. A-State continued to claw back, not allowing Louisiana to regain any lost momentum. Down by three with a minute to go, Love drove to the basket and connected on a layup, drawing a blocking foul in the process. She converted the three-point play with 58 seconds left and send the game into overtime.
Louisiana took an early 61-58 lead on a three-point play by Doucet before A-State scored five of the next seven to lead 64-63 with 2:21 to go. A Williams trey followed by a free throw by Goodwin moved the Ragin’ Cajuns ahead by three once more with over a minute remaining. Wallace connected on a free throw with 43 seconds left and A-State had possession with 7.7 seconds left, but a last-second putback was blocked, ending the contest.
A-State returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday, hosting the Ragin’ Cajuns in the second game of the two-game weekend series. The broadcast can be watched live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.
Five Things To Note:
· Morgan Wallace surpassed the 500-rebound mark for her career.
· Arkansas State had two players with a double-double for the first time since Morgan Wallace and Peyton Martin did so against South Alabama on March 10, 2020.
· Arkansas State forced double-digit turnovers for the 11th consecutive game to open the season.
· Mya Love scored a career-high 21 points, with 15 coming in the second half and overtime.
· The Red Wolves have outrebounded their opponents in nine of 11 games.
