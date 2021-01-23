Mya Love has 21 pts but Arkansas State women fall to Louisiana

The Red Wolves opened the fourth on a 10-2 run to cut Louisiana’s lead down to 50-43, forcing a Cajuns timeout with 7:12 to go. Love was responsible for eight of those 10 points scored. A-State continued to claw back, not allowing Louisiana to regain any lost momentum. Down by three with a minute to go, Love drove to the basket and connected on a layup, drawing a blocking foul in the process. She converted the three-point play with 58 seconds left and send the game into overtime.