One dead in crash on Highway 62 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 62 in the Pollard/McDougal area, according to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 62 and Highway 329.
Miller said the driver, who was from the Corning area, was going westbound on Highway 62 when the crash happened.
Arkansas State Police are investigating the crash, Miller said.
