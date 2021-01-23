Pocahontas man arrested in rape case

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is facing a rape charge after an investigation by Pocahontas police.
Robbie Cagle, no age available, of Pocahontas, was arrested after the investigation.
According to Detective Rocky Jones, Pocahontas police and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division started the investigation after allegations surfaced about inappropriate contact between Cagle and a 5-year-old victim.
Details about the case were not released Friday, but Pocahontas police received a warrant for Cagle’s arrest in the case.
A $50,000 bond was set for Cagle during a probable cause hearing Friday.
Cagle was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor if he can post a bond in the case.
Pocahontas police are asking anyone with information on the case to call investigators at 870-892-7747.
