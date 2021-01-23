Fire Marshal’s office investigates fire at Southern Chef

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that officials say is disturbing, in which a young child appeared to set fire at a store Saturday morning.
According to Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills, authorities went to the Southern Chef convenience store on Caraway Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Wills said surveillance video at the store appeared to show a young boy intentionally setting a fire.
“The videos show the boy take a torch style lighter from the front counter, go to the chip and snack aisle, set the racks of chips on fire, lay the torch lighter on a display of sodas, and go back to his mother. This is terrifying. Had a customer not noticed the fire and used soda and water to extinguish the fire early, it could have consumed the building,” Wills said.
The Fire Marshal’s office is trying to locate the child and his mother about the case, Wills said.
Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP.
