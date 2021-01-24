Arkansas men storm past Vanderbilt 92-71

Tate was also a star on the defensive end. Not only did he have four steals, but he was also assigned to Vandy’s Scotty Pippen Jr., who entered the game as the league’s second-leading scorer. Pippen scored 15 points, his second-lowest output of the season and lowest in an SEC game this year, and he was just 3-of-4 at the free throw line. (He entered the game fourth in the league in free throws made.)