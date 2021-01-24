Arkansas men storm past Vanderbilt 92-71

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jalen Tate had a season-high 25 points with eight assists and just one turnover while Moses Moody added a game-high 26 points with seven rebounds to lead Arkansas to a 92-71 victory over Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium.
Tate was also a star on the defensive end. Not only did he have four steals, but he was also assigned to Vandy’s Scotty Pippen Jr., who entered the game as the league’s second-leading scorer. Pippen scored 15 points, his second-lowest output of the season and lowest in an SEC game this year, and he was just 3-of-4 at the free throw line. (He entered the game fourth in the league in free throws made.)
Justin Smith also had seven rebounds (five offensive) with 12 points for the Razorbacks.
Arkansas led from wire-to-wire for the fourth time this season and dished out 22 assists. The Razorbacks additionally shot a season-best 57.1% from the field, including 42.1% from 3-point range – its second-best effort of the season.
Arkansas makes a brief return to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday (Jan. 27) to host Ole Miss. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
FIRST HALF: Arkansas 45 – Vanderbilt 35
- Arkansas scored the first nine points of the game. Vandy answered with six straight before Arkansas went on a 9-2 run to lead 18-8.
- Both teams shot well in the period. Arkansas was at 51.5%, including 42.9% (6-of-14) from 3-point range. Vandy shot 44.4%.
- Arkansas dominated the glass, 23-13, with Justin Smith grabbing five – four on the offensive end.
- Moses Moody led Arkansas with 13 first-half points.
- Jalen Tate had six assists with no turnovers in the first half. He added two steals.
SECOND HALF: Arkansas 47 – Vanderbilt 36
- Vandy scored first coming out of the locker room to get to within eight. The ‘Dores also got to within nine (55-46) with 15:28 after a DJ Harvey 3-pointer.
- However, Arkansas answered with a 6-0 run and le by double digits the rest of the game.
- Arkansas sot 63.3% from the field in the second half.
- Jalen Tate scored 17 f his 25 in the second half. Moody scored 13 in the period with five rebounds.
GAME NOTES
- Arkansas has won seven straight and 11 of the last 12 versus Vanderbilt. Arkansas now leads the all-time series 29-12 and it evened the series at 8-8 in games played at Memorial Gymnasium.
- Arkansas’ starting lineup was Jalen Tate (G) – Desi Sills (G) – Moses Moody (G) – Justin Smith (F) – Connor Vanover (F) for the ninth time this season. It is the Hogs’ most common combination this year and they are 9-0 in such games.
- Arkansas won the opening tip. The Hogs are 8-2 when controlling the tip.
- Desi Sills scored the game’s first points, a layup at 19:06. Arkansas is 8-3 when scoring first to start the game.
- Jaylin Williams and Davonte Davis were the first subs for Arkansas.
- In getting his season-high 25 points, Jalen Tate made a season-high nine field goals and tied a season-high with three 3′s made. This was the fifth game this season he had one or fewer turnovers. It was the second straight game he had four steals and, with five rebounds, the 12th time he had at least four rebounds.
- Moses Moody scored 26 points. He only scored five points in the game prior to Vanderbilt. The only other time he was held to single digits this season (6 at Tennessee), he bounced back with a 25-point performance in a win over Georgia.
- Moody tied a season-high with 10 field goals made (10-of-16). He was 5-of-5 at the free throw line. It was the seventh time he had at least seven rebounds this season.
- 11 of Arkansas’ 12 wins have come by double digits this season.
- Arkansas scored 40-plus in both halves in the win. Arkansas has scored 40-plus 18 times in 16 games. The Razorbacks scored 0-plus for the fifth time this season. The Hogs entered the game 13th in the NCAA in scoring offense.
- Arkansas blocked five shots for the third straight game and has had 5-plus rejections 10 times this season. Arkansas entered the game sixth in the NCAA in total blocked shots and 18th nationally in blocks per game.
- Eric Musselman is 31-2 as a collegiate head coach when scoring 90-plus points, including a 21-1 mark when scoring 90-99 points. Musselman is 12-0 when scoring 90-plus at Arkansas and 10-0 when scoring 90-99 points with the Hogs.
- Also as a collegiate head coach (at Arkansas), Musselman teams are:^ 109-6 (26-2) when leading at halftime.^ 84-11 (14-1) when out-rebounding the opponent.^ 115-9 (26-4) when shooting a better percentage than the opponent.
