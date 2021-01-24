Church hands out 300 meals to those in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s no secret that the pandemic has caused food insecurity. On Saturday, the Jonesboro Worship Center fought hunger by handing out 300 meals.
They gave away paper sacks full of hot dogs, chips, snack cakes, and a drink.
They also took prayer requests and invited folks to come worship with them.
Church member Sandy McQuay says they want to help out during a difficult time.
“With the COVID being spread around the community and people struggling this last year, we just want to show the community that we love them, we’re here for them if they need us, and we’re always here to pray for them,” said McQuay.
McQuay says that people are struggling in different ways during the pandemic. She says the church is there to help everyone, no matter their situation.
“We know that a lot of people in the community are struggling for food every day, but of course, there are a lot of people that aren’t struggling for food but are struggling emotionally or spiritually that may need that kind of push or uplift,” said McQuay. “So that’s what we’re doing today. Just trying to give everyone love.”
