Comeback not enough for A-State men against Louisiana

Both teams traded missed shots in the next minute, but two free throws by Ty Harper gave the Cajuns a 76-72 advantage. Farrington drove to the rim and sank a layup with three seconds to play to get within two once again and the Cajuns sank one of two free throws on the other end giving the Red Wolves one final chance to tie. A half court heave at the horn came up short and the Cajuns escaped with the three-point victory.