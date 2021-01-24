COVID-19 hospitalizations, total active cases continue to fall in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas has continued to see a drop in both hospitalizations and total active COVID-19 cases, as the number of vaccine doses given to people continues to increase.
According to a Tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 284,066 total COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, up 1,071 from Saturday’s numbers.
However, there were decreases in total active cases, hospitalizations and in the number of people on ventilators.
As of Sunday, the state had 19,395 total active cases, down 524 from Saturday; 1,080 people hospitalized, down 14 from Saturday and 170 people on ventilators, down 14 from Saturday.
Gov. Hutchinson said the decreases have shown that work has been done.
“While we see some positive trends w/active cases & hospitalizations, we saw another 43 deaths reported yesterday. Let’s continue to follow the guidelines. They do make a difference,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
Of the 43 deaths reported statewide, six deaths were reported in Region 8 with one death each in Baxter, Craighead, Crittenden, St. Francis, Sharp and White counties.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases. Pulaski County was first in the state with 176 cases, followed by Garland County with 89 and Benton County was third with 85 cases.
As for vaccinations, 218,951 doses have been given to people since vaccinations began in December.
State health officials asked people last week to be patient as the vaccination process continues.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.