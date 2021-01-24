Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated January 24 at 3:49 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:40 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 284,066 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 227,828 confirmed cases
    • 56,238 probable cases
  • 260,034 recoveries
  • 19,395 active cases
    • 13,816 confirmed active cases
    • 5,579 probable active cases
  • 4,606 total deaths
    • 3,758 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 848 deaths among probable cases
  • 1,080 currently hospitalized
    • 345 in ICU
    • 170 on ventilators
  • 2,685,602 people total have been tested
    • 9.7% positive PCR tests
    • 19.5% positive antigen tests
  • 2,391,725 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Sunday, Jan. 24:

  1. Pulaski: 176
  2. Garland: 89
  3. Benton: 85
  4. Washington: 60
  5. Faulkner: 51

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,550 126 2,335 89 15,911
Clay 1,529 81 1,407 40 14,336
Cleburne 1,690 117 1,523 50 17,615
Craighead 11,900 594 11,147 158 91,716
Crittenden 5,229 278 4,869 80 32,522
Cross 1,780 120 1,619 41 13,520
Greene 5,302 285 4,956 61 37,585
Independence 3,357 176 3,072 109 30,474
Jackson 3.028 41 2,957 30 21,187
Lawrence 1,868 83 1,745 40 11,969
Mississippi 5,053 192 4,757 103 31,082
Poinsett 2,855 187 2,598 70 20,929
Randolph 1,787 78 1,663 46 14,704
St. Francis 3,248 188 3,029 31 25,613
Sharp 1,409 76 1,292 41 13,244
Stone 892 44 821 27 8,819
White 6,241 357 5,800 83 40,922
Woodruff 524 60 459 5 6,446

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.