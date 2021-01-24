KVMN, the first high school radio station in the state, celebrates 40th anniversary

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cave City School District is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its radio program, KVMN. The program was the first of its kind in the state.
It was in 1981 when KZIG went over the airwaves for the first time.
“The school chose that because the folks at the time were enamored with motivational speaker Zig Ziglar,” Ben Johnson, a student in the first year of KZIG and now, the teacher over the program said.
Johnson remembers the first year of the program fondly.
“We had to say that we were ‘K-Z-I-G 89.9 FM, the positive capital of America,’ had to say all of that every time the mic was on,” he said while laughing.
When Johnson took over the program after a lengthy 20-plus year career in radio, the school changed the letters to KVMN Radio. The program has since won numerous state championships and has competed nationally in Skills USA competitions.
“We’ve had some national medaling kids, we’ve some kids that have performed well enough to rank top 10 in the nation and so we’re proud of all that,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a lot of great, hard-working young ones here that really take it seriously, they have fun with it.”
Many have gone on to have successful careers in radio and broadcasting after graduating from Cave City.
The most fulfilling part for Ben? Not the state championships or national competitions, but being able to give back to the 70-plus students he teaches yearly.
“This program has helped a lot of people,” Johnson said. “When you know that you’re helping folks get real employment and get out into the real world, and at the very least, just use it as a part-time job to get through college maybe, I mean, that’s fulfilling.”
