SCHD: Active cases drop just below 5K in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 428 new coronavirus cases and five new COVID-19 deaths across the county on Sunday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 80,353 coronavirus cases and 1,187 deaths have been reported across Shelby County. There are currently 4,956 active coronavirus cases, and 2,277 contacts have been identified within the last 14 days countywide.
During Tuesday’s COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, Dr. Bruce Randolph with the Shelby County Health Department announced that a new health directive would take effect in Shelby County on Saturday. Health leaders said this directive would focus on “personal responsibility.”
With Health Directive 17, restaurants can have 50 percent capacity, however, no groups over six, and parties must be spaced six feet apart. Live entertainment will be allowed, but performers must be 18 feet apart from the crowd. Dancing will not be permitted inside, but dancing is permitted outside. Masks are still recommended when not eating or drinking. Service hours still limited to 10:00 pm.
As of last week, more than 13,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by the Shelby County Health Department, according to Dr. Judy Martin with the health department.
The health department resumed administering COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at the Pipkin Building. If you don’t already have an appointment you’ll have to wait because all appointments for January are filled.
Over the weekend viewers reached out to us about text messages they received from the health department regarding vaccination availability. A spokesperson gave us the statement below.
“When there is vaccine availability, SCHD reaches out to a list of persons who are eligible to be vaccinated who do not have appointments to alert them they may be vaccinated. That is what happened yesterday at the Pipkin Building.”
The weekly test positivity rate is 12.3%. Last week the rate was 14.1%. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Saturday, hospital capacity was still limited with 88% of acute care beds and 94% of ICU beds currently utilized.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified four zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 population.
Below is a list of ongoing clusters at long-term care facilities. A COVID-19 cluster is considered completed once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
